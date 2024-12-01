'A Ghetto Love Story' offers a fresh perspective to a familiar Nollywood trope [Review]

A Ghetto Love Story is one of love, friendship and resilience; it’s not your usual love story.

When you hear the title you probably think it’s one of those romantic Nollywood films on Africa Magic Epic Channel 152 on DSTV; the one where a village girl is madly in love with her village lover but leaves him for a city boy and then a series of event happen leading to her regret.

A Ghetto Love Story could be that simplistic but this is ‘real life’ and it’s really not that straightforward. But hold on, thinking about it now, it kinda gives that vibe but think advanced, refined, a well done piece.

We are introduced to Stella (Beverley Osu) and Obinna (Akah Nnani), a devoted couple whose love seemed like it could stand the test of time. Despite Mama Stella’s (Patience Ozokwo) strict parenting, their love blossom. One thing that stands out in this film is its simplicity. Don’t get me wrong, I don't mean basic; it's relatable and digestible. It served the right amount of laughter, tears, shock, and fear all at once. Offering a fresh perspective to a familiar Nollywood trope, A Ghetto Love Story explores the complexities of any human relationship.

When Stella leaves home for the University, her transformation causes her to lose her identity. A seemingly devoted lover transitioned into a fierce and daring woman. A familiar transition however there are layers to this character. The characters are well developed, with a clear motivation for their actions and inactions, every character representing a different demographic of a ghetto and capturing the lifestyle of real people.

Okay! enough about the characters, let’s explore the sound design. It serves the purpose of the story, each beat reeling you further into the story. The music is a blend of a variety of genres and styles that captures the different settings and characters in the film.

Oh, the aesthetic! Talk about the colour, the picture, the framing, camera movements; captivating, thoughtful and well-executed. The colours are saturated and rich with a vibrant texture that makes it pleasing and easy on the eyes.

In conclusion, A Ghetto Love Story resonates. It is relatable in its portrayal of love and the realistic complexities of it. We see the ugliness of it and the consequences of exploring its depth. True, love can make you do the unthinkable; you can become the very thing you despise. One thing I can assure you is you’ll feel hurt, irritated, angry, and empathetic towards these characters. You’ll find yourself rooting for one and all of them as the story progresses.