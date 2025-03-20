6 times Timini Egbuson played loverboy in a lead role

Timini Egbuson has solidified his place as one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actors, especially when it comes to portraying the charming and irresistible lover boy.
Over the years, the 37-year-old has captivated audiences with his effortless portrayal of romantic leads, making him a fan favourite.
Although often cast in similar roles, Egbuson consistently delivers fresh and engaging performances. His journey into acting began in 2010 as a hobby, with an early stint on the M-Net soap opera Tinsel.
He later gained widespread recognition through his role in MTV’s Shuga, which set the stage for his rise to stardom. The University of Lagos graduate credits his sister, actress Dakore Egbuson, as one of his biggest influences.
Beyond his lover-boy persona, Timini has evolved into more complex characters, including the quintessential Nollywood ‘bad boy.’ However, his most memorable roles remain those where he plays the romantic lead.
Here are some standout films where he embodied the role of a passionate and devoted lover.
1. Big Love (2023)
This romantic comedy, directed by Biodun Stephen, pairs Timini with Bimbo Ademoye in a heartwarming love story.
He plays Adil, a man who falls deeply for Adina (Ademoye), only to uncover a secret that challenges their relationship.
His portrayal in Big Love showcases his signature charm, making for a convincing and deeply romantic performance.
2. Unexpected Places (2024)
In another on-screen collaboration with Bimbo Ademoye, Unexpected Places presents Timini as Chris, a man who initially comes across as emotionally distant but gradually softens towards his housekeeper.
Their relationship blossoms into something unexpected yet beautiful, further cementing Timini’s ability to bring romance to life on screen.
3. Dinner at My Place (2022)
This romantic comedy highlights Timini’s ability to portray love and devotion. Playing a Nigerian-American man preparing to propose to his girlfriend (Sophia Alakija), his plans are thrown into chaos when an ex unexpectedly shows up during dinner.
His performance captures the emotional highs and lows of love, commitment, and surprises.
4. Breaded Life (2021)
In this heartfelt dramedy, Timini plays Summy, a privileged young man who unexpectedly falls in love with a local bread seller, Sodowede (Bimbo Ademoye).
The story takes an emotional turn when it is revealed that his experiences were part of a coma-induced trance.
Despite this twist, Timini’s chemistry with his co-star and his convincing performance as a man deeply in love made Breaded Life a standout.
5. Reel Love
Reel Love, a romantic drama that premiered on February 14, 2025, marks Timini Egbuson’s first project as an executive producer.
Timini plays Tomide Jobi, a confident relationship influencer whose world takes an unexpected turn when a heated argument with Rachel Monday (TJ Omusuku) goes viral.
To control the narrative and salvage his reputation, Tomide's girlfriend, Imani (Atlanta Johnson), proposes a strategic move, staging a fake romance between him and Rachel.
Reluctantly, Tomide and Rachel agree, and their orchestrated love story soon attracts a massive online following and lucrative endorsement deals.
But as they navigate their growing connection, reality starts to blur with fiction. When Imani realises that Tomide's feelings for Rachel may no longer be an act, she retaliates by exposing a closely guarded secret, setting off a chain reaction that threatens everything he has built.