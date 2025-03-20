6 times Timini Egbuson played loverboy in a lead role

Timini Egbuson has solidified his place as one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actors, especially when it comes to portraying the charming and irresistible lover boy.

Over the years, the 37-year-old has captivated audiences with his effortless portrayal of romantic leads, making him a fan favourite.

Although often cast in similar roles, Egbuson consistently delivers fresh and engaging performances. His journey into acting began in 2010 as a hobby, with an early stint on the M-Net soap opera Tinsel.

He later gained widespread recognition through his role in MTV’s Shuga , which set the stage for his rise to stardom. The University of Lagos graduate credits his sister, actress Dakore Egbuson , as one of his biggest influences.

Beyond his lover-boy persona, Timini has evolved into more complex characters, including the quintessential Nollywood ‘bad boy.’ However, his most memorable roles remain those where he plays the romantic lead.

Here are some standout films where he embodied the role of a passionate and devoted lover.

1. Big Love (2023)