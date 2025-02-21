5 Nollywood stars who have solicited funds in recent times

We are examining some Nollywood stars who have previously sought financial assistance publicly.
The glitz and glamour of Nollywood often mask the harsh realities many actors face behind the scenes. While fans see their favourite stars on red carpets, in blockbuster films, and on social media showcasing seemingly lavish lifestyles, the truth is that financial struggles are not uncommon in the industry.
Unlike Hollywood, where actors often have access to structured financial support through unions and lucrative endorsement deals, Nollywood lacks a solid support system for its creatives.
This has left many actors; both veterans and rising stars facing financial hardships, particularly in cases of health crises, career setbacks, or personal difficulties.
Some have turned to their colleagues, while others have reached out to the general public for assistance.
Their situations have fueled discussions on Nollywood’s financial instability, the need for a proper pension system for actors, and the responsibility of the industry to safeguard the welfare of its talents.
This article takes a look at five Nollywood actors who have openly sought financial support in recent times, shedding light on their struggles and the larger issues within the industry.
1. John Okafor (Mr. Ibu)
In October 2023, renowned comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, appeared in a video celebrating his birthday in a hospital alongside family members. During this time, he solicited support from the public, revealing that he was facing the possibility of a leg amputation.
This plea sparked discussions about the welfare of veteran actors in the Nigerian film industry. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest at 62 in Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos State.
2. Olusegun Akinremi (Chief Kanran)
Veteran actor Olusegun Akinremi, known as Chief Kanran, sought public assistance in September 2020 after losing his home and studio equipment, valued at approximately N30 million, to a fire in 2017. The incident left him homeless and strained his finances, leading him to appeal for support to rebuild his life and career.
3. Emeka Ani
In 2021, veteran actor Emeka Ani solicited funds to cover hospital bills and ongoing healthcare following a stroke. His appeal drew attention to the lack of adequate support systems for actors facing health crises.
4. Tajudeen Oyewole (Abija)
In mid-2023, Tajudeen Oyewole, known for his roles in Yoruba films, took to TikTok to seek financial assistance from fans. This appeal underscored the ongoing challenges faced by veteran actors in maintaining financial stability.
5. Ganiyu Nofiu (Alapini Osa)
Veteran actor and filmmaker Ganiyu Nofiu, popularly known as Alapini Osa, reached out to social media influencer Kamo in mid-2022 to assist him in soliciting a car gift from fans. This request highlighted the financial difficulties faced by some veteran actors in the industry.
These instances highlight the financial and health challenges faced by some Nollywood actors, prompting discussions about the need for better support systems within the industry.