10 Uzor Arukwe films you should watch

Uzor Arukwe is currently one of Nollywood’s most talked-about actors, thanks to his outstanding performances across various genres. Here are some of his works.

His role as Obiora in Omoni Oboli ’s Love in Every Word has once again reminded audiences why he’s one of the industry’s most versatile talents. If Love in Every Word left you wanting more of his performances, here are 10 Uzor Arukwe films you should check out, including his latest cinema releases. 1. Momiwa (2024) This heartfelt drama explores the bond between a mother and her children, delving into family struggles, sacrifices, and redemption. The film follows a single mother trying to raise her kids while battling past mistakes and societal pressures. Arukwe delivers a powerful performance, portraying a layered character, Bode navigating complex family dynamics. His role showcases his ability to bring emotional depth to his performances.

2. Thin Line (2024) Uzor plays Pastor Raymond, a charismatic leader known for his spirit-filled sermons and practical view on relationships and marriages, who finds himself in the clutches of sin. After a chance encounter with a desperate prostitute, Annie. Torn between faith and fear, Raymond wrestles with his secret. Then, tragedy strikes when Annie is found murdered. Was Raymond framed or did his fall from grace lead him down a dark path? The search for Annie's killer becomes a desperate race for Raymond's soul, where he must confront his own humanity and the consequences of a single, fateful mistake.

3. Sugar Rush (2019) Playing Knight, Sugar Rush follows three sisters who accidentally discover $800,000 belonging to a corrupt politician. When they decide to keep it, they attract the attention of the EFCC, the real owners of the money, and dangerous criminals. Arukwe plays a cold and calculating enforcer, showing his ability to embody intimidating and ruthless characters.

4. The Set Up (2019) Uzor plays Pastor Dimeji in this thriller that follows a woman who is drawn into the world of crime and deception when she’s hired to trick a wealthy businessman.



However, things take a dangerous turn when she realises she’s being manipulated. Arukwe’s role as a seemingly pious but deeply flawed pastor adds an intriguing twist to the story.

5. Hire a Woman (2019) Hire a Woman follows a man who hires a woman to pose as his girlfriend for a weekend getaway with his ex and old friends, leading to unexpected drama and romance.



Arukwe plays the cunning and opportunistic Jide, who has his own agenda, proving once again that he excels at playing complex characters.

6. Kpali (2019) Kpali follows a young Nigerian woman living in the UK who must find a way to secure her work visa before it expires, or she risks being deported.



Love and career opportunities clash in unexpected ways. Arukwe’s performance as a charming yet conflicted love interest makes this a must-watch.

7. A Tribe Called Judah The film follows a struggling single mother, Jedidah Judah (played by Funke Akindele), who raises five sons from different fathers. Despite their differences, the Judah brothers; Emmanuel, Ejiro, Adamu, Shina, and Pere must come together for a heist to save their mother, who is battling a financial crisis. However, things take an unexpected turn when their carefully planned operation doesn’t go as expected, leading to chaos, danger, and shocking revelations. Uzor Arukwe plays Chairman Chigozie in this film.

8. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020) Uzor plays Bankole in this romance drama following Kambili, a 28-year-old woman, who sets out to get her life together and prove she’s responsible enough for marriage after being dumped by her boyfriend.

9. Prophetess (2021) Prophetess follows Ajoke, a local prophetess who goes viral after falsely predicting the outcome of a football match. When the betters take her seriously, she’s forced to navigate dangerous consequences.