The best online casinos have an excellent user interface and provide customers with a wide range of game selections. We've provided this guide to give deep insights into some of the best options, including their payment methods, casino providers, and bonuses.



Keep reading to see how to choose the best online casino, register an account and play your favourite games.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

Top Online Casinos Offering Real Money Games

After registering on each platform that has made our list, our experts have made a detailed analysis of each online casino. The information below will help you decide which platform to sign up with.

1xBet - The Best Casino Welcome Bonus

1xBet is one of the leading betting sites in Nigeria. The platform provides betting options for both sports and casino lovers. Licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, 1xBet is a safe online casino for all users. However, players must be 18 years or older to open an account.

Once you access the website, the casino section is visible. Players will find different categories of games, including slots, lotteries, dice, and 1xGames. Other options include Aviator, JetX, Aviatrix, and Zeppelin. The online casino also has a separate section for live casinos, with games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and video poker.

From our research, 1xBet offers over 2000 different casino games. Players may also play some of these games in the demo version. This means they can test some games before using their real money.

As part of its appreciation for new users, 1xBet offers players 745000₦ + 150 FS after they sign up. They must opt in for this bonus when signing up or on their account page before making their first deposit.

However, you must make a minimum deposit of ₦4400 to get this bonus. Once you make this deposit, the bonus will automatically be available. Other bonuses are also available for existing users. Please check the promotions page for more.

Bet9ja - Best for Spin and Win Offer

Bet9ja is one of the premier betting platforms in Nigeria, catering to both sports enthusiasts and casino players. Fully licensed and regulated, Bet9ja ensures a secure environment for all users aged 18 and above who wish to open an account.

Upon visiting the Bet9ja website, users will immediately notice the diverse range of options available in the casino section. With a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and unique offerings like Spin and Win, players have plenty to choose from. Bet9ja also features a live casino area with popular games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, providing an immersive gaming experience.

With over 1,500 games available, Bet9ja offers players the chance to explore many titles, some of which can be played in demo mode. This allows users to try out games without the risk of losing real money.

Bet9ja presents an enticing Spin and Win offer, where players can receive bonuses upon signing up. After registering, new players can participate in the Spin and Win game, offering a chance to win exciting prizes and additional bonuses. To qualify, a minimum deposit is required, which activates the Spin and Win offer.

Moreover, existing users can benefit from various promotions and bonuses throughout the year. For the latest updates, players are encouraged to check the promotions page regularly. Bet9ja remains a top choice for both new and seasoned bettors in Nigeria.

Betano - Best for Game Varieties

Betano has also made our list of the top online casinos in Nigeria. One of the reasons we've included this platform is the 50% welcome bonus of up to ₦200,000. The bonus requires a minimum deposit of ₦100, which is relatively low compared to other betting sites.

Based on our findings, Betano offers over 3000 casino games. Slots have the most options, with over 2000 available for users. Players can also find Jackpots, Bonus Buy Games, Premium Casino, and Betano branded games.

Crash lovers are not left out. On the platform, you can find options such as Aviator, Spaceman, Jet Lucky 2, and Big Bass Crash Betano.Another outstanding feature of Betano is the user interface. The platform is well-arranged and uses the right colours, allowing customers to find their options easily.

To top things up, Betano provides simple payment options to help you fund your account and withdraw your potential winnings. The deposit and withdrawal options include Monnify, Opay, Palmpay, Paystack, Flutterwave, MasterCard, and Visa Card.

If you're wondering whether Betano is licensed, yes, it is! The casino is operated by Kaizen Gaming Nigeria Limited, licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

BetWinner - Best for Slots

BetWinner has also made our list of the top online casinos in Nigeria. The betting platform has a license from the Oyo State Gaming Board and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which certifies its legitimacy.

The casino section is accessible from the main menu. Customers will find Aviator, slots, win games, and live casino as sub-categories. The platform also has TVGames, Asian Games, Bingo, and Hunting & Fishing. BetWinner has over 1,000 slot options, while the live casino area houses options like Baccarat, Roulette, Top Card, Blackjack, and Fast Keno.

Another appealing feature on the platform is the BetWinner app for Android and iOS devices. Players may download it directly from the betting site.

To help you get started on BetWinner, the betting site offers an exclusive bonus on your 1st deposit of up to ₦169,000.00 + 150 FS. A minimum deposit of ₦4,000 is required to opt in for the offer. The terms and conditions are also quite strict at 35x each.

Livescorebet - Best for Daily Free Spins

Livescorebet is an exciting betting platform that stands out in Nigeria, offering a wide range of sports betting options and an impressive casino experience. Fully licensed and regulated, Livescorebet ensures a safe and secure environment for players aged 18 and older looking to create an account.

As you explore the Livescorebet website, you'll find an engaging casino section filled with diverse games, including slots, table games, and more. One of the standout features is their enticing casino offer: "Get 10 Free Spins Daily." This offer allows players to enjoy daily free spins on popular games, enhancing their gaming experience.

To take advantage of the daily free spins, players must place a minimum wager of ₦2,000 on the popular game, 5 Lions Megaways. Once the wagering requirement is met, players can enjoy their free spins, giving them more opportunities to win without additional cost.

With a rich selection of games and frequent promotions, Livescorebet is an excellent choice for both new and experienced bettors. Be sure to check the promotions page regularly for the latest offers and updates, making the most out of your betting experience with Livescorebet.

How We Review Nigerian Online Casinos

We considered a range of factors before selecting our top real-money online casinos. These factors are essential to a casino's overall function, and we've highlighted them below.

Safety and Security

The first factor we considered was customers' safety in our chosen casinos. Before adding them to our guide, we checked whether the casino is licensed and regulated by the appropriate body and whether it has the best encryption technology to secure customers' data.

Customer Support

It's normal for players to run into issues when playing games in a casino. This is why most online casinos provide customer services. We ensured that we selected the casinos with the best customer support channels. Some top ones include live chat, email addresses, phone numbers, support tickets, and social media platforms.



If possible, the support team should be responsive and available 24/7. The platform should also have an FAQ section so customers can find answers to their problems quickly.

Payout Speed

Customers are more satisfied when they can withdraw their funds within a few minutes. As a result, they look for the best online casino sites with fast payouts.



We've added online casinos that payout almost immediately after you win your game. We also considered factors like payment methods. For example, platforms offering methods like Opay, Palmpay, Flutterwave, and other e-wallet methods have faster payouts.



We also considered each platform's verification process. Most legit online casinos require account verification before allowing withdrawals.

Payout Rate

All casino games have payout rates. For example, all slots have RTPs (Return-to-Players). This is the percentage amount players get back for playing a slot game over time. This percentage is usually between 80% and 98%. So, if you play Gate of Olympus with an RTP of 95%, for instance, you'll get back 95% of your money when you play over time.



All games on an online casin are treated the same, with payout rates, and the platform must ensure that these rates are met. Before signing up on a platform, check the payout rates for each game.

Rewards Program

From our findings, the top real money online casinos provide bonuses and promotions to customers. Most provide a welcome offer to allow a new user to settle in. The casinos in our guide also offer existing promotions, including Aviator offers, free spins, and VIP rewards. However, you must be a consistent player to claim loyalty rewards on some of these platforms.

Games Collections

We also checked for the casino games collection before selecting the casinos in this guide. For example, Betano has over 3000 game options, while 1xBet and BetWinner have over 2000 games.



We also checked the quality of the games before adding them to our guide. The best online casinos offer users a wide range of slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker. They must also have crash options like Aviator, JetX, and Spaceman.

Mobile Compatibility

We understand that everyone is busy, and players want to be able to play games more conveniently. This could be playing at home or even on the go. As a result, we've added only casino platforms compatible with mobile devices. The casinos on our list are accessible on mobile browsers.



They also all have mobile apps compatible with Android and iOS devices. The apps, which feature push notifications and a better user interface, enable an even more personalised betting experience.

How to Play at an Online Casino With Real Cash?

Like free casinos, playing online casino games with real cash is straightforward. Players may play using their desktop or mobile browser or by downloading the platform's mobile app. The best online casinos are compatible with laptops, Android and iOS devices, and iPads.

Mobile Devices

As already mentioned, the best online casinos are compatible with mobile devices. Most have a mobile app to enhance customers' experiences.



Playing via mobile devices has many benefits. First, you can play games on the go without restrictions. A mobile app also keeps you logged into your betting account. As a result, you wouldn't need to constantly pop in your login details whenever you want to access your account.



A mobile app also offers push notifications, notifying users of new promotions. The user interface also improves the overall experience.

Web Browser

Players who use their browsers also have a swell time at an online casino. Whether using your phone browser or playing on a laptop, the experience is always enjoyable.



You only need to enter the casino's URL into your browser to get started. If you're using a laptop, you'll get a bigger screen to see all the casino's features almost at one glance. Playing games will also be more enjoyable with your screen size.



Playing using a web browser also ensures players don't need to download an app, so they don't have to provide storage space on their devices to accommodate the app.

Nigerian Casino Banking Methods

One factor players need to consider when choosing a casino is the available payment options. The top casinos offer deposits through bank cards, e-wallets, USSD, payment systems, and cryptocurrencies.



The most popular payment options include Visa Card, Verve, MasterCard, Opay, Bank Transfer, Palmpay, Flutterwave, Paystack, and more. Players may be able to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avax, and more for cryptocurrency.



It is also essential to check the minimum and maximum deposit or withdrawal amount per payment option. The top platforms allow customers to deposit as low as ₦100, while the minimum withdrawal could be ₦1,000.



You should also check the transaction speed. According to our research, most payment methods process payments in 5 minutes to 24 hours. However, withdrawals could take up to 48 hours.

Overview of the Legal Online Casino Gambling

Gambling wasn't widely accepted in Nigeria until the late 1990s when the Nigerian Government legalised some form of gambling. However, it wasn't until 2005, when the National Lottery Regulatory Commission was established, that gambling became more prominent. Other gambling regulatory bodies include the Lagos State Lottery Board and the Oyo State Gaming Board.



Gambling laws in Nigeria allow sports betting, lottery, and land-based casinos. However, dice games, card games, and roulette are considered illegal. Nevertheless, there are no specific laws regarding online casinos. As a result, many sportsbooks still integrate online casinos into their websites, allowing players to play casinos online. Irrespective of the form of gambling you choose to adopt, you must be 18 years or older to gamble in Nigeria.

Types of Real Money Casino Games

The top online casino offers several games. From our findings, slots are more prominent, with hundreds of game options, including progressive jackpots. Slot games are powered by top providers such as Pragmatic Play, Playson, NetEnt, BGaming, Microgaming, and Red Tiger Gaming.



If you're a fan of table games, many casinos offer roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. These are usually provided under Live Dealers. Examples of top ones include European Roulette, American Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Progressive Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, and Baccarat Squeeze.



There are also crash options such as Aviator, Spaceman, and JetX. Players jump on these games because they are easy to understand and only take a few minutes to end. Other casino games include Lottery, Keno, BetGames, Scratch Cards, and Craps.

How to Sign Up and Play a Real Money Casino?

Are you ready to start playing casino games? We've prepared a guide to help you navigate the process. Find an Online Casino

The first step to playing a casino game is finding a real online casino. We've listed some in our guide to help you make a choice. Register an Account

After selecting a casino platform, the next step is to open an account. Tap the “Register” or “Sign Up” button and provide your details, including your mobile number, email address, date of birth, and full name. Claim an Exclusive Bonus

Most online casinos provide a welcome bonus offer for new users. It's a way to help you get started on the betting site. Opt in for this bonus by going to the promotions page. Make a Deposit

To play at real money casinos, you need funds. You must first deposit using any available payment method on the platform. Play Your Game

Navigate to the casino section and select the game of your choice. If you've selected slots, input the amount you want to bet and spin.

Real Money Slots vs. Social and Sweeps Slots

Players looking to play casino games for free can explore social and sweepstakes casinos. Unlike real money casinos, these platforms allow you to play without using your money. The main purpose of social casinos is to have fun without any sort of commitment. When you sign up with a social casino, you'll receive gold coins and sweep coins which you can use to access their games.



However, some sweepstakes casinos allow users to purchase gold coins to play more games. Some also allow customers to redeem their sweep coins for prizes like gift cards.



If you want to have fun without risking your money, signing up with a social casino is your best bet. On the other hand, real money casinos require that you make a deposit and risk some amount.

Responsible Gambling in Nigeria

According to the gaming and betting law in Nigeria, all licensed betting sites must promote responsible gambling and take measures to ensure players comply with this. For example, they must prevent all underage gambling. Betting sites usually verify customers' identity and age to mitigate this.



In addition, many legit online casinos offer self-exclusion mechanisms and deposit limit options on their platforms. They also have responsible gambling helplines to assist players when needed.



The National Lottery Regulatory Commission is responsible for checking in with casino sites to ensure these measures are in place. Any platform that defaults will be sanctioned.

Start Playing Today

To get started, select one of the casino options in our guide. We've only added platforms that are licensed to operate in the country.



Ensure you sign up with a platform that provides all the essentials, including a welcome bonus. Knowing the odds and payout rates is also crucial. This way, you know what to expect from each game.



We always advocate responsible gambling, and maintaining realistic expectations is vital. Know when to take a break. Try other options, like playing games on social casinos for free or without commitment.

Best Real Money Online Casinos FAQ

To complete this guide, we answer some of the questions you may still have below.

How do I play at online casinos safely?

You can play at online casinos safely by registering with a platform licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. It's also essential that the platform has strong SSL encryption to protect your information.

What is the most trusted casino online?

The most trusted casinos online include 1xBet, BetWinner and Betano. All of these platforms are licensed to operate in Nigeria.

What online casino pays out the most real money?

We rate Betano as one of the best casino online real money. The platform provides the best payouts because it offers over 3000 game options, which offer a wide variety of games.

Are online casinos legal in Nigeria?