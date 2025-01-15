Rivers cultists kill vigilante member with sticks, iron bars after bullets failed

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed one Precious Nnamdi, a vigilante member providing security in Ahoada Town, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Princewill, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the assailants trailed the victim before killing him.

“The cultists shot Nnamdi while he was patrolling along Hospital Road in Ahoada Town. They fired multiple shots, but the bullets reportedly did not penetrate him,” he said.

Princewill said that after the gunfire failed, the gang resorted to using iron bars and sticks found nearby to attack the vigilante.

“The hoodlums stuck Nnamdi repeatedly until he succumbed to the injuries and thereafter, they fled the scene,” he recounted.

NAN reports that the two dominant cult gangs in the area, Iceland and Greenland, have yet to claim responsibility for the killing.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, confirmed the incident.

“Precious was pronounced dead by doctors after being taken to a nearby hospital.

“The deceased has been deposited in the mortuary, and investigations into this heinous crime are ongoing,” she said.