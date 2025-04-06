You made the right call - Tinubu praised for making Bagudu coordinating minister

President Bola Tinubu has been praised for entrusting Atiku Bagudu with the responsibility of coordinating Nigeria’s economic planning as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

In 2023, Tinubu appointed Bagudu to the crucial ministry after he completed his second term as Governor of Kebbi State.

According to the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), the President's decision to appoint Bagudu has been a masterstroke that has injected coherence, strategic depth, and clear policy direction into Nigeria’s development trajectory.

Dr Tola Gold Anthony, the Executive Director of CALSER, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

He commended Tinubu for believing in Bagudu’s capabilities, noting that the minister's appointment was a deliberate and impactful move for the current administration.

“We believe that President Tinubu demonstrated exceptional foresight by appointing Atiku Bagudu as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. His coordination has strengthened Nigeria’s planning institutions and set the tone for long-term prosperity. This is not just about responding to economic problems—it’s about building a viable future,” the statement partly reads.

The Centre noted that since Bagudu assumed office, the country has witnessed greater synergy between national priorities and fiscal frameworks.

“Nigeria is now seeing the kind of planning culture that drives economic transformation. Bagudu has restored discipline in budgeting, introduced forward-looking frameworks, and aligned Nigeria’s planning process with both regional aspirations and global best practices. This level of coordination was long overdue,” Anthony said.

CALSER highlighted how Bagudu’s leadership is shifting the economy toward inclusive growth through evidence-based policies and results-driven strategies.

“Under his watch, there’s been a renewed focus on national development plans that actually reflect the needs of Nigerians. From capital allocation to monitoring frameworks, Bagudu’s work is improving how government delivers. He’s a quiet reformer, but the results speak volumes,” he noted.

The statement also praised the minister’s ability to build a strong economic foundation that supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We are beginning to see the early fruits of a government that is not just managing crises but laying down tracks for sustainable development. Bagudu understands the gravity of his office and has approached economic planning with seriousness, competence, and patriotic urgency,” Anthony affirmed.

CALSER concluded by urging citizens to appreciate the structural progress being made under Bagudu’s coordination.