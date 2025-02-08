We're closing in on Turji, others - CDS declares after raid in Zamfara forest

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that the walls are closing in on those terrorising Nigerians.

Musa made this known on Friday in Abuja when the 2025 CDS Joint Task Force Commanders Conference, with the theme “Enhancing Jointness Across all Theatres of Operation,” closed.

He said that a notorious bandit leader, Kachana Nafaresh, along with several of his fighters, were killed during a “crushing” raid in Zamfara forest on Thursday night.

He said Sani Black’s hideout, which had served as a strategic base for banditry, was also raided.

According to him, security operations backed by the air component stormed the camp and burned down Sani Black’s house, forcing him to flee.

“In a follow-up operation, troops advanced into Tufan and Mashima villages, further dislodging armed groups and pushing them deeper into the forest.

“In a symbolic strike against banditry, the security forces also returned to the once-cleared area of Bello Turji.

“The remaining portions of his camp, previously targeted in past offensives, were obliterated in a final suit to erase his presence from the region.

“Reports indicate that both Turji and Sani Black are now in this area desperately seeking escape routes as the pressure mounts,” he said.

The defence chief said the ongoing offensives had signaled a shift in the government’s approach to tackling banditry in Zamfara and the wider Northwest.

He said that the security forces had sent a strong message to all armed groups in the country that the era of impunity was over.

“For years, bandits, terrorists, and criminals have exploited the difficult terrain within our country, creating well-fortified hideouts and lodging deadly raids on communities.

“However, with the current operations gaining momentum, the tide appears to be turning as troops start their drip and air assaults continue precision strikes.

“Special forces from the land, the maritime and the air are working assiduously to ensure that we secure the entire nation,” he added.

Musa said the conference generated ideas for ensuring the effectiveness and success of all joint operations.

According to him, some key takeaways are the importance of effort, resourcefulness, and the need for the political class to show more commitment to addressing the security challenges.

“Nevertheless, as an armed force, we must foster a culture of cooperation, collaboration, and synergy among our troops.

“By breaking down barriers, sharing our resources, and leveraging on each other’s strengths, we can maximize our collective impact and achieve our shared objectives.

“Let us, therefore, bring the spirit of jointness back to our respective task forces and integrate it into our daily operations,” he added.

The CDS charged commanders to remain committed, dedicated, and focused in all their activities and understand the task's enormity ahead.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has given them a mandate to secure Nigeria and urged them to be innovative and adapt to the changing environment.

He said the ever-evolving security landscape requires them to continuously assess and improve their strategies, tactics, and capabilities to counter emerging threats effectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance some past defence and service chiefs, serving service chiefs and all operational commanders of the armed forces.