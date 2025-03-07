We will broker peace between Akpabio and Senator Natasha - Minister

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development says it will broker peace between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central) and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Minister, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said this while addressing State House Correspondents during the Meet-the-Press meeting on Friday.

The Minister said the allegation of sexual harassment by Akpoti-Uduaghan, which led to her suspension from the Senate for six months, was an unfortunate incident that should not have happened.

“It is unfortunate; we’re going to be brokering peace.

“In the last assembly, we had nine women senators; in this Assembly, we have four. We don’t want to lose any member of the Senate or House of Representatives.

“We want to increase the numbers.

“We will engage all the stakeholders to ensure that they temper justice with mercy,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said she was at the National Assembly on Thursday, where they marked International Women’s Day.

She said the last thing the President of the Senate said was, “We’re open to broker peace.

“So, we’re going to be an intermediary between the two parties to see that peace reigns.