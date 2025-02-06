VIDEO: History made as Nigerian Army general jumps off moving airplane

Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Aliyu has made history as the second general in the Nigerian Army to jump off a moving airplane, displaying extraordinary leadership and bravery.

The astonishing feat was recorded at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna State, during the week.

The brave officer has now equalled the historical airborne feat achieved by Lt.-Gen. Kenneth T. J. Minimah, a former Chief of Army Staff.

Minimah achieved this accomplishment while he was the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, making him the most senior Nigerian Army officer to execute a parachute jump.

Meanwhile, Aliyu's jump was more than a personal achievement as it demonstrated his commitment to the future of the Nigerian Army.

Cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) joined the Brig.-Gen in the remarkable feat, making their first parachute jump and the beginning of their careers as officers in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

General displays courageous leadership

By leading from the front, Aliyu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s enduring ethos: ‘No Guts, no Glory.’

The moment represented not just an airborne jump but a lesson in bravery, courage and exemplary leadership.

“For the cadets who jumped alongside me, this experience will be unforgettable, instilling confidence, courage, and a deep understanding of true leadership,” Aliyu said.

The Brig.-Gen's action embodies the spirit of the Nigerian Army, where leaders don't just pass down orders but share in the challenges and triumphs of those they lead.

The development comes as the Nigerian Army continues to shape its future leaders, and Aliyu's historical jump will serve as a lasting inspiration.