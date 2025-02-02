US-based Nigerian doctor 'kills self' after court awards $15k monthly child support to ex-wife

A 36-year-old Nigerian cardiologist based in the United States, Ikenna Erinne, has reportedly taken his own life after losing a child support case to his ex-wife.

The Nigerian-born doctor allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, January 26, 2025, following a lengthy divorce battle with his estranged wife, which included a dispute over the custody of their children.

Sources suggest that Erinne shot himself after a U.S. court ruled in favor of his ex-wife, ordering him to pay a monthly child support of $15,000.

Clayton Udo, a Nigerian-American who claims expertise in psychological and mental abuse, confirmed the tragic incident in a Facebook post. Udo stated that the court’s ruling placed a severe financial burden on Erinne. He further revealed that the doctor had also lost his medical license due to the ongoing case.

“The abuse of African men in the USA must come to an end. In a deeply troubling case, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, an American-trained cardiologist, allegedly took his own life after an American court ordered him to pay his ex-wife $15,000 monthly following a prolonged and contentious divorce case. This tragic incident highlights the systemic issues within the legal system that disproportionately affect African men,” he wrote.

He further revealed that the deceased had spent thousands of dollars in legal fees before the court’s verdict turned out in favour of his ex-wife.

“He shot himself to death. He spent thousands of dollars in legal fees – wasted money. I am talking about a process that impoverishes you. You go to court, and they take all your money.”

“He lost his license as a cardiologist in this case, plus they slammed on him 15,000 dollars a month plus restricted access to his children,” he added.

A member of the Nigerian community in the United States, Obim Onujiogu, who also confirmed Erinne’s death in a post on Facebook, described him as a compassionate healer and devoted family man.

“In Loving Memory of Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne. It is with a heavy heart that the ASA DC family announces the sudden and untimely passing of Dr. Ikenna Erinne. Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne, was a beloved father, son, brother, and esteemed cardiologist, who departed on January 26, 2025,” the post read.

“Born on March 4, 1988, Dr. Erinne was a compassionate healer and devoted family man. He is survived by his children Ugonna and Munachi, parents Engr. Chris and Mrs. Chinwe Erinne, and siblings Chuks, Onyi, Kenny, and Gechi.