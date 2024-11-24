UK-based Nigerian calls off wedding after fiancée defended N3.5m bride price list

A Nigerian man resident in the United Kingdom has been forced to back out of a marriage proposal due to what he considered an expensive and demanding traditional bride price list presented by his fiancée's family.



The story was shared by social media user, Princess Adeola, on her X handle. Adeola's story sheds light on the man’s emotional struggle, stirring debates around cultural practices that might discourage potential suitors. The controversial pride price list demanded by the woman's family included a potpourri of items such as drinks, livestock, clothing, and cash gifts for extended family members, valued at approximately N3.5 million.

The man was devastated to discover that the fiancee supported her family's demands, citing Nigeria's economic challenges. This is despite having deeply committed and willing to take her to the UK and fund her education. The heartbroken man, who had been navigating the complexities of a long-distance relationship, had earlier sought advice from a social media relationship influencer on his planned marriage.

Speaking with a tone of frustration, he likened the demands to "selling a child" and questioned how a marriage could begin under such financial strain. The UK-based man agitated that his intentions to invest in the woman's future abroad should have been valued more than fleeting monetary expectations.

There’s this guy on my platform who met a lady here in Nigeria while he’s in the UK. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, he was committed to her. He even sought my advice, and I encouraged him to go for it. But yesterday, he reached out to me, distraught, after receiving a bride price list from her family totalling N3.5 million.