Tinubu determined to end all forms of insecurity in South-East, Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, says that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to ending all forms of insecurity in the South-East and Cross River.



Abubakar said this on Thursday in Enugu while addressing heads of security agencies and security stakeholders in the South-East and Cross River. He said that the Tinubu-led administration had done well in the past year in the fight against insecurity throughout the country, particularly in the South-East and Cross River axis.

There is a renewed determination to do more in the fight against all forms of insecurity by President Tinubu. President Tinubu has directed me to come and engage with you to find a lasting solution to insecurity as without security, there would be no peace and development. I know that people of this zone are predominantly businessmen and women who need security and peace for their businesses to flourish.

“We need to get candid suggestions and information on how we will practically do more and enthrone lasting security and peace in this axis,” Abubakar said. In his remark, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada said that the Army was putting in place a robust strategy to ensure a safe and seamless yuletide.

“Through the Joint Security Task-Force in the South-East, code-named ‘Operation UDO KA’, we are going to create a safe and secured environment to enable the usual mass return for Christmas. “We have improved security generally, “ Dada said. Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. John Nwoga (retired), said that the insecurity in the zone was heightened by activities of social media bloggers, who keep on repeating old videos of gruesome criminal activities to create fear and panic.