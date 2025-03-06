Tension as armed soldiers invade Ikeja Electric HQ

Panic gripped the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) on Thursday morning as armed military personnel stormed the premises, assaulting staff members and other individuals present.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attack occurred around 7:40 a.m. at the company’s head office, located opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos. The reason for the invasion remains unclear.

Reports indicate that workers and visitors were physically assaulted by the armed officers, who were led by a woman in military uniform.

"It was a terrifying scene. They came in aggressively and started attacking people without any clear reason," an eyewitness said.

The situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene.

However, despite law enforcement's presence, the soldiers refused to back down.

"Even with the police on the ground, they continued their assault," a source revealed, according to Punch.

As of the time of reporting, details about possible casualties or the motive behind the attack remain undisclosed. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement.