Stakeholders to convene in Rwanda to discuss Africa’s economic growth

Economic stakeholders are set to convene in Kigali, Rwanda, at the ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit’ to foster inclusive discussions on Africa’s economic growth.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the annual summit's project director for Africa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

According to him, Africa is currently experiencing its share of global economic challenges, and stakeholders need to embrace open dialogue to foster collaboration and partnerships essential for achieving economic growth.

He said a diverse group of stakeholders, both from the public and private sectors, can provide a more complete understanding of the challenges and opportunities for economic growth on the continent.

The summit's theme is “Leadership Frameworks for Governance, Business Growth, Investment Opportunities and Sustainable Development in Africa.”

He said the event, which is scheduled for July 4 - 6 in Kigali, will bring together heads of corporate bodies and key industry players from different sectors across the African continent.

“The 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit 2025 is a prestigious event that brings together influential business leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders from around the world.

“It is time to look inward, discuss, and explore key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global business landscape, particularly as they affect our continent.

“This summit offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, with a focus on driving innovation, fostering growth, and inspiring positive change.

“We shall assemble pacesetters across different sectors, including those in business, government, academia, security, entertainment and civil society to discuss sustainable development, economic prosperity, among others.

“As we converge at the Marriott Hotel, Kigali, we hope to harness the transformative power of business and leadership to propel Africa and its people towards unprecedented heights of prosperity and well-being.

He said, “The Leadership and Excellence honor will be given to deserving Africans, including peace and security icons, women leaders, and Young Entrepreneurs.”

He added that the event would feature keynote addresses, vibrant panel discussions, specialised workshops, and interactive sessions geared towards achieving inclusive economic opportunities and job creation across the continent.

The project director said the economic summit will feature key industry players and leaders as delegates, keynote speakers, and panelists, including Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Dr Imane Kendili, Chief Executive Officer, Global Health Morocco.

He said others include Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Republic of Zimbabwe, and Dr Nimi Briggs, Chief Executive Officer, NIMPAT Group.

He said the key thematic area of focus at the summit includes futuristic governance policy, nascent business capacity enhancement, and focusing on streamlining businesses to fit perfectly into today’s highly competitive market.