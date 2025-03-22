Sentz hosts inaugural Happy Hour Mixer in Lagos, engages Nigerian users, stakeholders

Global payment platform, Sentz , hosted its first-ever Happy Hour Mixer in Lagos, bringing together its most engaged users, key partners, and stakeholders for an evening dedicated to conversations, collaboration, and community.

The event, held at Fired and Iced Restaurant, was an opportunity to connect with the people who actively use Sentz and gather direct insights to shape the future of the platform.

Since launching in Nigeria, Sentz has on boarded over 500,000 user wallets, processed more than $3 million in transactions, as of the end of January, had over $1m in total volume locked in the Sentz ecosystem.

This is an attestation to the growing demand for fast, secure, and self-custodial financial solutions. The platform has gained strong traction among freelancers, entrepreneurs, and everyday Nigerians looking for better ways to send, receive, and save money internationally without the restrictions of traditional finance.

Mercy Emmanuel, Country Manager of Sentz Nigeria, welcomed attendees and emphasized why events like this are crucial for Sentz’s growth:

"We know that financial products are only as good as the people who use them. That’s why we’re not just building features for users, we’re building with them. Every conversation we have, every piece of feedback we get, helps us improve Sentz and ensure it fits into the real-life financial needs of Nigerians."

One of the most anticipated moments of the night was the appearance of Sentz CEO, Sara Drakeley, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time.

Speaking on why Sentz is doubling down on Nigeria, she highlighted the country’s growing demand for financial independence and access to stable currency savings:

"Nigeria has one of the most dynamic financial ecosystems in the world. People here don’t just accept what’s available, they look for better options. We’ve seen firsthand how Nigerians are taking control of their finances in ways that many other markets haven’t caught onto yet. That’s why Sentz is here: to provide tools that give users complete control over their money, without restrictions, or unnecessary delays."

Beyond the speeches, the event was highly interactive. Attendees participated in the "Build Your Own App" challenge, where they shared suggestions for new features using sticky notes pinned to an app standee.

This initiative allowed Sentz to gather direct input from users, ensuring future updates reflect real needs.

The night wasn’t all business. Guests enjoyed networking, games, competitions, karaoke, and engaging conversations, creating a relaxed atmosphere where users could connect with both the Sentz team and each other. Many attendees expressed appreciation for Sentz’s hands-on approach to user feedback, noting that few fintech companies take the time to directly engage with their customer base.

Isaac, a freelance product designer and Sentz user, captured the sentiment of the night:

"Most fintech companies build products in isolation, but Sentz actually listens. Knowing that my input could shape the future of the app makes me even more invested in the platform."

With Nigeria being one of Sentz’s fastest-growing markets, the company intends to hold more community-driven events in the future. As Sentz continues to evolve, the insights gathered from this event will play a crucial role in shaping upcoming features and improvements.

For more updates and what’s next for Sentz, visit Sentz.com .

_---_