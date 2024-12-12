Reps to probe alleged mismanagement of N350bn World Bank's nutritional challenges fund

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged mismanagement of N350 billion in the implementation of Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was a sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Chike Okafor (APC-Imo) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Okafor said that there was alleged mismanagement and misapplication of $232 million loan intervention in the ANRiN programme in the country.

According to him, ANRiN is a World Bank-funded, performance-based project that uses loans to address nutritional challenges in Nigeria.

He said that the project was aimed at providing improved nutrition for vulnerable communities.

This, he said, was through increasing access to quality, cost-effective nutrition services for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children under five years of age in 12 states.

The lawmaker listed the states to include: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo and Plateau, all cutting across the six geo-political zones.

He recalled that the ANRIN programme was entered into by the Federal Government in 2018 to achieve a balance between the urgent need to protect Nigerian children from the devastating and life-long effects of malnutrition.

He said that it was expected to improve nutritional interventions and outcomes before December 2024.

“Concerned that the programme so far has been alleged to be ‘water, water everywhere but no water to drink’, a beautiful programme for solving malnutrition challenges, but it has appeared to produce miraculous and obviously ineffective outcomes.

“This is cognisant of reports and current indicators of Nigeria amidst such a humongous loan from the World Bank.

“Worried that the recently-released Nigerian Demographic Health Survey 2023/2024 indicated a worsening of nutrition specifics, with indices showing an increase in under-five stunting and malnutrition and the current realities, raising question about the 232 million US dollars spent for nutritional interventions and Nigeria’s poor global ranking.

“An investigation will determine the extent of the alleged mismanagement of funds in the ANRiN programme, evaluate its impact, identify responsible parties and propose accountability measures for future $50 million interventions,” he said.