Report urges NUPRC to enhance security, transparency in oil sector

A new report by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for its transformative efforts in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The report, signed by RHAN’s Secretary-General, Fabian Opialu, assessed the impact of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe at NUPRC.

It highlights significant progress, including digitalisation, security enhancements, and strengthened stakeholder engagement.

According to the report, NUPRC’s adoption of digital monitoring systems has ensured real-time oversight of oil production, reducing crude oil theft and improving production accuracy.

“With digitalisation, regulatory compliance and transparency have greatly improved,” the report stated.

Furthermore, the commission has enhanced its engagement with host communities, ensuring that oil production benefits are more equitably distributed.

It has also facilitated open dialogue between the government, international investors, and local communities to foster cooperation.

However, the report acknowledged persisting challenges, including oil theft, regulatory hurdles, and security threats.

To address these, RHAN recommended that NUPRC strengthen its security framework with advanced surveillance technologies and maintain transparency in regulatory processes.

“Despite putting policies like security enhancement, digitisation, and revenue optimisation in place, challenges such as bureaucratic hurdles and oil theft still require continuous attention,” the report noted.