Police withdraw N1.3bn charge against Obanikoro, 4 others

The Managing Director of MOB Integrated Limited, Gbolahan Obanikoro, has said the Nigeria Police Force withdrew the charge of alleged N1.3 billion filed against him and four others because they discovered from their investigation that Access Bank was attempting to appropriate their property for a loan they knew nothing about to a third party.

In a statement issued to further “set the record straight”, Obanikoro disclosed that the police withdrew the four-count charge against him and his company, M. O. B. Integrated Limited, after the police discovered the fraudulent attempt of Access Bank to convert their property over a loan to a third party.

“Following the withdrawal of charge No: FHC/902C/2024 between Inspector General of Police V Adejare Adegbenro and others vs the Management of MOB Integrated Services Limited, (MOB) considers it appropriate to set the record of events straight to all the stakeholders and members of the Public, especially, in light of the various media reports on this matter.

“In 2013, Balmoral International Limited (Balmoral) and Diamond Bank Pic (now Access Bank Plc) entered into a loan transaction for the disbursement of N333,139,000 to Balmoral,” the statement read.

Explaining further, Obanikoro stated that while the drawdown condition mandated Balmoral to provide a property as collateral, the Managing Director of Balmoral, Adejare Adegbenro, pleaded with MOB Integrated Services Limited, and himself as the Managing Director, to provide the third party Mortgage and promised to fulfill all the loan conditions including payment of the facility at the due date.

He added that based on the representations, MOB provided a third-party legal mortgage over their property at No. 40B Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos as security for the loan.

Upon the conclusion of the initial loan transaction, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank Plc), he said, shockingly granted additional credit facilities to Balmoral without the knowledge or consent of the company, yet Diamond Bank (now Access Bank Pic) still used the property as security for these additional facilities.

Obanikoro recalled that sometime in 2017, they made inquiries on the status of the transaction, and to their greatest surprise, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank Plc) stated that the facility had now ballooned to N1,844,038,276.01 and in fact, followed it up with a Letter of Demand for the said sum.

“When our Company requested the Bank Statement of Balmoral to know the current state of indebtedness, the Bank refused to provide us with the document.

“Further investigation revealed that Diamond Bank Plc and Balmoral had entered into a consent Judgement in a Suit before the Federal High Court, Lagos State in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/709/2016 and agreed to use our Company’s Property to satisfy the alleged indebtedness by Balmoral.