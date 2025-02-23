Police arrest 2 suspects for murder of woman accused of witchcraft in Borno

The Biu Police Area Command has detained two suspects in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman accused of witchcraft practices.

The Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Yusuf Lawan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone interview on Saturday.

Lawan said the deceased, Hajara Saleh, was murdered on Feb 21 in the Bantine community in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ja’o Muhammad, Idrisa Muhammad, and Ya’u Muhammad, who were between 20 and 30 years old.

The commissioner said the suspects allegedly conspired to kill the victim, accusing her of practising witchcraft and bringing misfortune to the community.

Lawan said the woman sustained injuries on her neck, legs, and hands, resulting in her death.

He said that residents of the Dadinkowa Gunda ward reported the incident at about 11:00 a.m., alerting the police of the alleged crime.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that the victim had already been buried according to Islamic rites by her husband, Saleh Bole, and other family members,” the commissioner said.

Lawan explained that despite the burial, police investigators managed to photograph the victim’s remains and gather critical evidence.

He added that two suspects were arrested immediately after, while one was still at large, assuring the police that they had launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The commissioner described the attack as barbaric and unjustified, warning that accusations of witchcraft should not be used as an excuse for violence or extrajudicial killings.

“The police are fully committed to bringing all those responsible for this heinous crime to justice. The public must understand that the law does not permit people to take matters into their own hands,” he said.

According to him, the suspects are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and other related offences, noting that they would be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.