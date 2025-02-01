Outrage in Bayelsa as vigilantes chain 71-year-old widow to pole in market

A 71-year-old widow, Madam Sudinah Andrew, was chained to a pole in a market square by local vigilantes in Korokorosei, Bayelsa State, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

According to the group End Violence Against Women and Children (EVAWC), the incident occurred on January 28, 2025.

Madam Andrew was accused of threatening her daughter with a cutlass during an argument. However, investigations later revealed that the claim was false.

Reports suggest that the vigilante members had a long-standing grudge against her. Last year, she played a role in reporting them to the authorities for alleged harassment, which led to their arrest.

Witnesses say the group, led by Opukiri Ogbe and Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman Ayibaditon Fiokorighe, used the false accusation as a pretext to detain and publicly humiliate her. They allegedly demanded ₦50,000 or 55 strokes of the cane for her release.

Madam Andrew’s family took action by petitioning the police and human rights organizations. Following their intervention, she was finally released.

She is now receiving medical treatment in Yenagoa, where she described the experience as degrading and painful.

Women’s rights activists have condemned the vigilantes’ actions and are demanding a full police investigation. They insist that those responsible must be held accountable to prevent similar abuses in the future.