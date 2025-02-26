Ottit to build multi-billion naira agro-industrial processing facility in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has announced that the State Government will build a multi-billion-naira agro-industrial processing facility in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Otti said this on Wednesday when he commissioned the 11.27-kilometer Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo Road for reconstruction.

He said Umunneochi had been selected as one of the three locations for a multi-billion-naira Agro-industrial processing facility.

He said that the project was designed to transform the state’s agricultural sector.

He also said that the facility would be structured “to radically enhance the agricultural ecosystem by integrating production, aggregation, and processing of agro-commodities.”

The governor said that the initiative aimed at boosting local food production, enhancing value chains, and creating export opportunities.

According to him, the project will be implemented shortly and will serve as a major economic driver, supporting farmers, agribusinesses, and the local economy.

He said that the government would continue to fund road rehabilitation projects to ensure the smooth movement of people and goods within the limits of available resources.

He also directed the Commissioner for Works to inspect the dilapidated Nmam Bridge in the area and report back for proper planning and intervention.

Otti said that his administration’s agenda to transform the state for sustainable development and economic growth would leave “no community behind.”

In a speech, the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, described road construction as a key factor in economic growth and community development.

Onyejeocha, who hails from the area, said: “I am very excited because I know that the average Umunneochi person values road construction.

“I commend the government for embarking on this project because it would improve the livelihood of the people in the area.”

She also appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Nmam Bridge for improved vehicular movement in the area.

In a remark, the lawmakers representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency Chief Amobi Ogah described the project as a unifying factor for residents.

Ogah also appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Uturu Road connecting Umunneochi. This would enable the residents to connect to Isuikwuato without going through Imo, reducing travel time.

Also, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, thanked the governor for his unwavering commitment to harnessing the full potential of rural communities through the provision of a good road network.

Oti said that the Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo Road runs through a corridor harbouring agrarian communities that produce different types of agricultural produce, such as cassava, cashew, yam and black beans in commercial quantities.

He said that the lack of good access roads has always made marketing produce difficult for farmers.

He said that in the past, there were stories about contracts being awarded for the reconstruction of the road, but nothing significant was done in the end.

“Today, the governor, the jinx breaker, is here, and every obstacle that had stood against the construction of this road would be thrown into the dustbin of history,” he said.

The commissioner further said that the reconstruction of the road would create a safer and smoother road that would significantly reduce journey stress suffered by road users.

He said, “This would address the issues of journey time and operating costs experienced by the locals and enable them to easily access markets and sell their farm produce.

“This would bring about growth in agribusiness in the area and provide direct and indirect employment for both skilled and unskilled workforce.

“It will, by extension impact positively on the internally generated revenue of the state.”

He said the road begins at Nkwo Market in Mbala, transverses through Afor Market in Umuaku, and terminates at Umuada Ngodo.

“The road has a contract period of one year with a width of 6 meters and 1-meter wide shoulders.

“The pavement consists of a 200-millimetre thick laterite soft base, 150-millimetre thick stone base and 50-millimetre thick asphaltic concrete wearing course.

“There will be the provision of culverts and drains at deserving locations, while street lights would be provided at built-up areas, kilometre poles, road signs and markings will also be provided,” Oti said.

He urged the residents to give the contractors maximum support so that they would feel at home and give their best for the delivery of the project.

In separate remarks, Chief Matthias Umeh, the lawmaker representing Umunneochi Constituency, and Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, described the project as strategic to the state's economy.