Obidients threaten to hit the streets over Farotimi's arrest; Obi, Atiku add voices

Obidients, as supporters of the 2023 Labour Party presidential flag-bearer Peter Obi, are fondly called, have threatened to carry out nationwide protests over the controversial arrest and detention of human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi by the men of the Nigeria Police.

The aggrieved supporters, under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, issued the threat in a statement by the movement’s National Coordinator, Dr Tanko Yunusa, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The police arrested Farotimi on Monday at his Lagos home and drove him to Ekiti State, where revered lawyer and senior citizen Aare Afe Babalola had filed a petition against him over alleged criminal libel.

In his petition, Babalola accused Farotimi of tarnishing his reputation and professional standing in his recently published book, 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System', where the author implied that the nonagenarian compromised the Supreme Court to secure favourable judgments for his clients.

Subsequently, the activist was arraigned in court on Wednesday with the Police pressing a 16-count charge of defamation and cyberbullying against him.

The Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court presided over by Abayomi Adeosun, ordered Farotimi’s remand in the correctional centre until the adjournment date of December 10, 2024.

Obidients up in arms over Faritimi's arrest

However, Tanko condemned the arrest as an abuse of power aimed at silencing dissent, calling for an immediate release of the activist.

“We unequivocally condemn this nefarious act of abuse of power and demand that the Nigerian Police respect Dele Farotimi’s fundamental human rights as enshrined in Section 40 of Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” the movement stated.

The group warned that failure to release Farotimi would lead to nationwide protests, urging the international community to pay a keen interest in the development, which they described as “disturbing," and stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice and human rights in Nigeria.

“As a vocal advocate for human rights, Dele Farotimi has consistently spoken out against injustice and championed the rights of marginalised communities. His arrest appears to be a blatant attempt to silence him and intimidate others who dare to challenge the status quo. We will resist any form of cruelty and abuse of power against Dele Farotimi, Peter Obi, or any other advocate for truth and justice,” the Obidient Movement added.

Atiku, Obi join call for Farotimi's release

In the same vein, Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar equally condemned the human rights lawyer's arrest in separate statements on Wednesday.

Atiku likened the development to the oppressive tactics of the military dictatorship era, describing the Police’s involvement as an overreach and an attempt to stifle free expression.

“The arrest and detention of lawyer and human rights advocate, Dele Farotimi, is unequivocally condemned. It serves as a grim reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship when the iron fist of tyranny sought to crush all dissent,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President warned that the actions were part of a broader strategy to suppress opposition and establish a one-party state.

For his part, Obi labelled the arrest as a misuse of police powers and a direct assault on democratic liberties, calling for Farotimi’s immediate and unconditional release .

He emphasised the need for the police to act within the bounds of justice and democracy.

“I just learned of the arrest of @DeleFarotimi, a respected human rights lawyer and advocate, over an allegation of defamation. This action is a gross misuse of police powers and a grave assault on the principles of democracy and justice in Nigeria,” Obi said in a post on X.

He further argued that defamation, by its nature, is a civil matter that should be resolved through the courts rather than by using police force, stressing that the Nigerian Police Force should protect citizens’ rights, not suppress them.

“As a private citizen and a former governor, I have often been defamed, insulted, and lied against. Yet, I have never resorted to using the police or filing reports to silence others,” the former Anambra Governor said.