Oba of Benin holds Ekasa dance for late mother's burial rites 49 years after death

Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, held the ancient Ekasa dance on Saturday in honour of his late mother, Iyoba Omo N’ikuoyemwen, who died 49 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekasa, a spiritually embedded dance procession, is performed to mark the end of the first part of her funeral rites.

The dance is also performed during the Oba’s coronation ceremonies.

A procession of the Ekasa dancers will dance across various Queen mothers’ traditional worship sites, including Iyoba Ikuoyemwen’s statue at Five Junction in Benin.

Chief Robert Ohuoba, the Oyairioba of Benin, said the performance would continue daily and conclude on Thursday, March 27.

Ohuoba said the Ekasa performance was usually held at the Queen mother’s palace in Uselu.