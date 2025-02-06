NIN Fraud: Telcos to face Reps probe over unauthorised linkage of SIMs

The House of Representatives has moved to investigate telecommunications companies, also known as telcos, due to the growing concern that subscribers' National Identity Numbers (NINs) are being unauthorisedly linked to phone numbers.

The Green Chamber passed the resolution during a plenary session on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, after adopting a motion of urgent public importance.

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers—Patrick Umoh from Akwa Ibom State and Julius Ihonvbere, the House majority leader from Owan Constituency, Edo State—co-sponsored the motion.

Following a Federal Government directive to telcos, the NIN-SIM linkage began in 2020 with unregistered SIM cards, and those not linked to NINs risked being blocked.

Recently, there have been reports of unauthorised linkage of subscribers' lines to NIN, thereby exposing legitimate NIN holders to criminal activities and grave risks.

Lawmakers move to prevent Nigerians from NIN fraud

Moving the motion, Umoh referred to the reports mentioned above, noting that the development violates the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

“The potential risks and consequences of this unauthorised data linking include identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime that have become rife in Nigeria lately,” he said.

The lawmaker said innocent Nigerians have been wrongly implicated in crimes, causing them reputational damage, harassment, and legal challenges “for crimes they know nothing about.”

Ibrahim Isiaka, an APC member from Ogun who endorsed the motion, claimed he had been a victim of the illegal linkage. He disclosed that four phone numbers were linked to his NIN without consent.

Subsequently, the motion was adopted when Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker who presided over the plenary, put it to vote.

Consequently, the House ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate the reports and sanction any culpable telco.