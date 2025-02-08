NIMC uncovers 6,000 Niger Republic citizens with illegal NINs in Nigeria’s database

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has identified and removed over 6,000 nationals of Niger Republic who illegally obtained Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN).

This was discovered during an ongoing database clean-up ordered by President Bola Tinubu.

According to sources in the Presidency, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, briefed the Federal Executive Council on the matter and confirmed that the illegal NINs had been withdrawn.

The interior minister stated that NIMC is “tidying up the database” to ensure that only legitimate Nigerian citizens and residents are registered.

As revealed by Punch, the source stated, “The interior minister said NIMC is tidying up the database because they found over 6,000 people from Niger Republic who obtained NIN. But they have been wiped from the database.”

The source further explained, “The humanitarian ministry needs the data for its social register to function. The education ministry also needs that data for student loans.

“The President doesn’t want to disburse money to people they cannot identify. They (NIMC) are ensuring that they verify the data. They are also registering more Nigerians and fine-tuning the data. So, the President wants it done quickly.”