Nigerian man inspired by Kemi Badenoch joins California governorship race

Dr. Akinyemi Agbede, a Nigerian-born American mathematician, has announced his plans to run for governor of California in next year’s election.

Dr. Agbede is not new to California politics. He previously ran for governor in 2014 and 2018 and also contested for a U.S. Senate seat in 2016 and 2022.

Speaking on his ambition, he said Kemi Badenoch’s recent success inspired him in the United Kingdom, where she became the leader of the Labour Party. He believes he can achieve a similar victory in California.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Agbede said: “My relentless pursuit of the exalted position of governor in California is borne out of my commitment to serve the diverse communities of California.

“The campaign is expected to focus on educational reform, economic development, and social justice—these are issues that resonate deeply with voters across the state,” he hinted recently.

Born on May 5, 1964, in Lagos, Nigeria, Agbede is well-experienced in California politics.

He has used his past campaigns to build support and momentum, making him a strong contender in the upcoming election.

He said: “In an era where diversity and representation are paramount, Dr. Agbede’s candidacy not only highlights the potential of Nigerian Americans in politics but also underscores the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping America’s future.

“As he embarks on this new chapter, many are watching closely to see if he can indeed break records and redefine what is possible for candidates from diverse backgrounds in the United States.

“With a growing network of supporters and a clear vision for California’s future, Dr. Akinyemi Agbede is set to become a formidable contender in the race for governor.”

Agbede has an impressive academic background.