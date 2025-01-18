Nigerian man caught on tape raping woman jailed 10 years by UK court

Timilehin Olatunji, a 35-year-old Nigerian living in the United Kingdom, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the brutal rape of a woman.

According to the Nottingham Police Department, Olatunji carried out a prolonged assault on the victim at a residence in Nottingham on the morning of September 29, 2024.

The Nigerian, who is reported to be a devout Christian in his community was nailed with evidence of his act after his victim used an app on her mobile phone to record audio of the crime.

She was later able to escape from the address and filed a official complaint to the police. Olatunji was charged and pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

The Nottingham Crown Court sentenced Olatunji to 10 years in prison on Wednesday. He’s also been enlisted on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

Passing sentence, Judge Michael Auty described the attack as 'despicable and vile' and behaviour 'beyond rational understanding'.

“You were, for many years, a pillar of the community, a church-goer who helped others. But on September 29, last year, you r3ped a woman in the most brutal, sadistic and cruel way imaginable," the judge said.

"She screamed out not just once but repeatedly and this went on for more than an hour. She even told you she was going to record what you were doing to her but you did not stop.

“She will remember what you did to her for a very long time. The despicable and vile way you chose to behave on that night is beyond rational.

“You told her she was fortunate because had her daughter not been in the house what you would have done to her would have been much worse. I can’t imagine what that would have been.

"She was able to take the recording to the police and give them the evidence they needed. She may never recover from what you chose to do to her that evening.”

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said the rape took place in the early hours on September 29, 2024. She said Olatunji, of Nuthall, raped her in a bedroom and then took her downstairs to a living room where he carried out a second and then a third one.

“She was screaming for him to get off her. He managed to record what he was doing, the recording goes on for some 56 minutes. It is a harrowing listen as she screams and cries for him to stop. As he carried on she told him she was recording it and he said ‘go ahead, record it’. She eventually told him to get it over with because she could not breathe and he said ‘Are you begging?’”

Miss Pritchard said the victim managed to go to a police station with the recording and Olatunji, of Walbrook Close and who cried throughout the hour-long hearing, was arrested. He pleaded guilty to three counts of r*pe.

Gareth Gimson, mitigating, said his client had admitted his offending at an early stage, meaning the victim was spared having to come to court and relieve the r3pes giving evidence at trial.

He said the defendant had arrived in the UK in 2019 from Nigeria and his conviction meant he would automatically be deported two-thirds of the way through the sentence.

After the hearing, Detective Constable Emily Bucklow, of Nottinghamshire Police praised the bravery of a victim for recording the r3pist’s violent attack on her.

“The recorded evidence of Olatunji’s horrific assault made this case particularly harrowing for all the officers who worked on it,” Bucklow said.

"It is one of the most upsetting things I have had to listen to in my policing career and only enhances my admiration for this victim’s bravery.

"I would also like to commend her for the courage she showed following Olatunji’s arrest and dignity during the subsequent court proceedings.

"He subjected her to a violent, degrading and sustained ordeal but she has shown immense bravery to help us bring him to justice.

"I hope the sentence handed down will at least provide some closure to what must have been an acutely distressing period of her life.

"I also hope the sentencing of Olatunji will encourage other victims of rape and serious sexual assault to have the confidence to come forward and report offenders.