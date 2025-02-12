Nigeria signs deals with Niger Republic, Algeria for gas pipeline to Europe

Nigeria has signed new contracts with its West African neoughour, Niger Republic, and North African partner, Algeria, designed to accelerate the development of a vast natural gas pipeline toward Europe.

Algerian press agency APS reported the development, stating that officials from the three African countries signed documents at a meeting for the project in Algiers, the Algerian capital, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

First announced in 2009, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) is billed to transport billions of cubic metres of gas 4,128 kilometres (2,565 miles) from Nigeria in West Africa through Niger and on to Algeria.

The latest agreements involved “an update of the feasibility study” and other issues, including non-disclosure agreements among their state energy companies.

The Algerian Energy Minister, Mohamed Arkab, was quoted as explaining that the feasibility update will lay out the “required means for accelerating the development of this major project in a timely manner and at competitive costs.”

However, no update was given for the project's cost, which was estimated at launch at $10 billion.

The pipeline project has received a new urgency due to the surge in gas demand worldwide and soaring prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu said during his campaigns for office that he was ready to compete with Russia for gas supply to the European market.