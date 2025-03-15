Niger Delta youths threaten to disrupt oil production if FG doesn't restore Rivers revenue

Matters may have come to a head in Rivers State as youth organisations under the Niger Delta Youth Council threatened to disrupt oil production due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The youths issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu, demanding the reinstatement of Rivers State’s revenue, an end to impeachment efforts, and a retraction of anti-Ijaw comments.

In an open letter signed by NDYC president Bene Youkore Mamamu, they warned that “Failure to comply could lead to a total shutdown of oil production across the region, a move that would have dire consequences for Nigeria’s already fragile economy.”

Copies of the letter, distributed to journalists in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, expressed concern over Wike’s statement describing the Ijaws as a minority group, calling it “provocative and inflammatory, and a declaration of economic and political War.”

The letter further stated, “We are ready to shock the world in seven days.”

“We are prepared to take decisive action if our demands are not met within the seven days.”

“The oil that fuels this nation flows from our land, the fourth largest and most populated ethnic group in Nigeria, and we will not allow Wike, who is suspected of being used by the Presidency, to sabotage our region and undermine Ijaw history.”

“We are angry that Tinubu’s government has empowered Wike and the Judiciary to undermine Ijaws and the Niger-Delta region, with regular threats to impeach Governor Fubara, seize the State’s allocation, insult late Pa Edwin Clark and rewrite the history of Ijaw nation from fourth largest ethnic groups to minority.”