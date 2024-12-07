Newlywed couple returning from registry escapes death in Third Mainland Bridge accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with emergency response agencies, has rescued 18 individuals involved in a vehicular collision on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki in a statement on Saturday, in Lagos said that the accident occurred on Third Mainland Bridge near Ilaje, heading towards Iyana Oworonsoki.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, adding that among the victims was a newlywed couple returning to the mainland from the Ikoyi Marriage Registry.

“The accident, which involved a mini truck (AGL 22 YE) and a commercial LT bus (BFG 204 XF), was attributed to a brake failure on the LT bus, which was travelling at excessive speed.

“ The bus collided with the mini truck, which was moving slowly due to mechanical difficulties.

“A total of 16 passengers seated in the rear of the LT bus—11 women and 5 men—sustained significant injuries.

“They were swiftly transported to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for urgent medical care,” he said.

Bakare-Oki said that two additional passengers seated at the front of the LT commercial bus were trapped in the wreckage and suffered severe fractures to their limbs.

He said they were extricated with the combined efforts of LASTMA personnel, emergency responders and concerned bystanders and later rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for specialised treatment.

“The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASABUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) facilitated the swift evacuation of all casualties to medical facilities.

“Law enforcement officers from Alonge Police Station and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force provided critical security support at the accident scene, ensuring order during the rescue operation,” he said.

Expressing deep sympathy for the injured, Bakare-Oki wished them a speedy recovery.

He also underscored the importance of observing speed limits and maintaining vehicles in optimal condition, particularly the braking system, to prevent such tragedies.