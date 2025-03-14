Niger Delta monarchs take stance in Natasha's sexual misconduct claim against Akpabio

Monarchs from the Niger Delta region have reacted to the ongoing tensions between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber.

Natasha and Akpabio have been in the news in recent weeks following an allegation of sexual misconduct by the former against the latter.

The allegation came to light after an altercation between the duo on the floor of the red chamber, arising from the change of seat, which affected the Kogi Senator.

She had protested the seating arrangement vociferously, disrupting plenary albeit briefly. Following her action, the Senate President referred her to the Ethics Committee, leading to her six-month suspension from the House.

However, Natasha claimed that Akpabio started making life difficult for her after she refused to accept his sexual advances, an allegation the Senate President has repeatedly debunked.

Niger Delta monarchs seek reconciliation

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers, under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON), expressed concern over the messy development, describing it as unfortunate and embarrassing.

They made this known in a statement co-signed by ANDMON’s Executive Chairman/General Coordinator, HM King (Capt.) Frank N. Okurakpo Odhe II, Ph.D., and Board of Trustees Secretary, HRM Barr. Anthony Ogbogbo.

“As monarchs, we hold the responsibility to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of all individuals, regardless of gender or status, are respected within the bounds of the law and human decency. These recent developments have shocked and concerned the people of the Niger Delta region and the entire nation,” the statement partly read.

"Leaders in our society are expected to exemplify integrity, responsibility, and respect for all. As custodians of our people’s culture, values, and traditions, the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON) stands firm in advocating for a society where respect and equity are prioritized in governance and personal interactions. We urge all citizens, regardless of political or social standing, to conduct themselves with decency and responsibility in their words and actions.”

The traditional rulers further canvassed for a peaceful resolution, urging that all outstanding legal disputes be withdrawn and any disciplinary actions within the Senate be reconsidered.