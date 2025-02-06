My govt has delivered 120 roads in Imo in 5 years - Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo says his administration has delivered over 120 quality roads in five years.

Uzodimma disclosed this on Thursday while inaugurating the Mgbidi – Oguta Road in the state's Oru West and Oguta Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He said the feat was part of his 3R Government initiatives, which aim to transform the landscape and boost economic activities. The project marked a milestone in the road revolution and quest to provide an enabling environment for the state's rapid development.

“Quality and durable roads are critical to the shared prosperity infrastructure and agenda of our administration as enshrined in the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery mantra.

“In the past five years, we have taken the bull by the horns to ensure that our roads are motorable to ensure that economic activities are properly stimulated across the 27 LGAs,” he said.

According to Uzodimma, providing basic infrastructure remains the core of this administration's efforts to ensure that life is affordable in Imo.

“When we came in 2020, Imo was like a dungeon, and we took it upon ourselves that Imo must change for the better.

“It is important to note that over 120 quality roads have been constructed.

“This is driven by our vision to diversify the economy and industrialise the state,” he said.

The governor further said that a critical component of the Urashi Energy Free Trade Zone would house a port in Oguta and help bring industries to the zone.

He said the Mgbidi – Oguta Road intentionally created an access route to the economic zone.

“Some of the access will come through Mgbidi – Oguta and some through Avu – FUTO Junction to the zone.

“We are building an economy and creating an environment that will empower our people to learn how to fish, not to beg for fish,” he said.

The governor congratulated the people of Oru West and Oguta LGAs on the successful completion of the project and urged them to take ownership and protect the road.

The governor also inaugurated the reconstructed DSS Road, which he renamed after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a speech at the brief event, he said: “We are committed to delivering more projects that will improve the lives of our citizens and make Imo a hub for business and investment.

“This road will not only improve the lives of our citizens but also attract businesses and investors to our state.

“We will not rest until we have delivered on our promise to transform Imo into a modern and prosperous state,” he said.

In a speech, the Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, said the Mgbidi – Oguta Road and floodway was 12-metre wide with a basket.

Nwosu said the road, which was extended by six kilometers to Oguta Town, spanned 18 kilometers.