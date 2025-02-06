Lakurawa: Senate to probe Niger's junta leader's allegations against Nigeria

The Senate has mandated its committees on National Security, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs to investigate the allegations by Niger’s Head of State, Brig-Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, against Nigeria.

The investigation, which is to be conducted within four weeks, is aimed at using diplomatic and security measures to restore and strengthen the ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate decision was a sequel to a motion by Tchiani to investigate the allegations against Nigeria’s sovereignty.

NAN also reports that Tchiani had alleged that Nigeria was colluding with France to destabilise his country.

The motion was sponsored by Sen. Umar Buba (PDP-Bauchi).

In the motion, Buba expressed deep concern over what he described as serious and unfounded allegations made by the Nigerien leader.

He said that Tchiani had accused Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilise Niger through a new militia group called Lakurawa, said to be operating in Nigeria’s North-West zone.

According to Buba, the Nigerien leader also alleged plans to establish a base for Lakurawa in a forest near Gaba in Sokoto State, with an operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Buba stated that Nigeria and Niger Republic shared a long-standing, cordial and mutually-beneficial relationship, spanning centuries and marked by cooperation in security, trade and culture.

However, he said that diplomatic relations between the two countries had become strained following the coup of July 26, 2023, which disrupted constitutional order in that country.

The senator said that Nigeria, as Head of ECOWAS, had insisted on the restoration of constitutional democracy in Niger Republic.

He stated that normalcy had gradually returned to the country before Tchiani's latest unfounded allegations on Dec. 26, 2024.

Buba said that in an attempt to legitimise the allegations, the Nigerien leader wrongfully implicated certain Nigerian officials, including the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai.

He said the two individuals had been working tirelessly to ensure regional peace and stability, which was in line with Nigeria’s national security strategy.

“Upon learning of these allegations, the National Security Adviser swiftly and unequivocally dismissed them as baseless by clarifying that Nigeria has never allowed a foreign military base on its soil, having previously rejected such requests from both the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Ribadu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbours, including Chad, Benin Republic and Cameroon.

“He (Ribadu) emphasised the need to focus on common enemies – terrorist groups – rather than engaging in unnecessary hostilities,” he said.

Buba expressed worries that despite establishing diplomatic channels for addressing grievances, the Nigerien head of state still chose to make unfounded public accusations, thereby tarnishing Nigeria’s international image and undermining its sovereignty.

According to him, any attempt to deliberately undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and international standing must be condemned, particularly when such claims lack substantive proof.