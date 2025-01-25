Lagos shuts Oshodi bridge over safety concerns

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate closure of the pedestrian bridge linking Oshodi Bus Terminals 2 and 3, citing concerns over its safety and structural condition.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the decision was made to protect the public.

According to him, the current state of the bridge raises significant safety concerns, prompting urgent action to prevent potential accidents.

The pedestrian bridge is a key link for commuters navigating the busy Oshodi transport hub, one of the city’s most important transit points. However, the government emphasised that it could not overlook the risks of the structure’s deteriorating condition.

The statement reads, “The order also mandated the contractor responsible for the initial construction of the terminal, through the Office of Infrastructure, to place concrete barriers at the entrances leading to the bridge. This is to safeguard the lives of pedestrians who use the infrastructure.”

The commissioner explained that the closure would enable a comprehensive structural integrity assessment of the bridge to determine whether it requires repairs or reconstruction.

Osiyemi advised pedestrians to use an alternative bridge 30 metres away while the assessment was conducted.

He assured residents that alternative plans are being reviewed to ensure smoother movement around the terminals during the closure.