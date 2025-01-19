Lagos hoodlums forced to sweep pedestrian bridge for defecating on it

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has arrested and subjected some individuals to community services for defecating on the Ile Epo pedestrian bridge in the Abule Egba area of the state.

This was disclosed by the agency’s commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab in a social media post on Saturday.

Wahab stated, “The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources enforcement team has taken decisive action at Ile Epo Pedestrian Bridge, addressing the issue of hoodlums who defiled the bridge with waste and defecation.”

The offenders were arrested on Saturday and tasked with cleaning the bridge, removing all waste and restoring it to a hygienic condition.

Similarly, the commissioner said criminal hotbeds in the state capital were raided and hoodlums nabbed.

He said: “In the early hours of today, the Lagos State Environmental Task Force embarked on a raid of some notable spots within Ikeja.

“Some miscreants had turned them into safe havens to perpetrate evil acts by unleashing attacks on unsuspecting late and early hours innocent passers-by, particularly those coming in and out of Ambiance Hotel within the area.

“They dispossess them of their personal belongings.

“The area raided includes black spots around Ayinke House, Ikeja, under the bridge and all around Ambiance Hotel. 27 suspects were arrested and will be charged to court,” he noted.