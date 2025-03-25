Innovative hub scales up accelerator program to empower Nigeria's youth

In a significant push to support young entrepreneurs, CampusLabs has launched a revamped Accelerator Program designed to empower university founders and recent graduates from underserved markets worldwide.

Supported by Syracuse University’s Orange Innovation Fund and in collaboration with Entrepreneurs for Global Change (EGC), the initiative aims to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the mentorship, tools, and resources needed to transform their ideas into scalable businesses.

Interest in the program has skyrocketed, with 92 applications received in just six days, surpassing the 73 applicants from the previous edition.

“We are witnessing a tremendous surge in interest. This new format is designed to ensure that no one is left behind, and that brilliant young minds from across Nigeria — and soon from every underserved region — have the opportunity to be part of this program, even if they face geographic or logistical barriers,” said Emeka Ossai, Founder of CampusLabs.

The Accelerator features a 3-week virtual curriculum covering business fundamentals, marketing strategies, and fundraising, followed by a 1-week residency for hands-on learning, pitch preparation, and networking with industry experts.

The program culminates in a Demo Day, where participants showcase their startups to investors and ecosystem leaders.

The latest cohort includes 28 youth-led ventures from 10 universities across nine cities, underscoring the program’s expanding reach.

Participants recount experience

“So the experience was the missing piece I never knew was needed to birth my vision,” said participant Favour Fatuase. “Learning how to prioritise my customers and users over personal sentiment has been vital to my growth as an entrepreneur.”

Echoing this sentiment, Anolue Chibuikem, Founder/CEO of ScholX, said, “Being part of this program feels like we’re building something together, step by step. I’m learning more than I expected, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

For participants like Jane Uwagboe, the Accelerator is more than just a startup incubator — it’s a transformative journey.

“It is a launchpad for ideas, a network of brilliant minds, and a transformative journey that shaped my entrepreneurial mindset,” she said.

Initiative receives strong backing

Filip Sasic of EGC emphasised its significance: “We are partnering with CampusLabs to build young founders in emerging ecosystems, which aligns with our mission.”

Linda Hartsock from Syracuse University’s Orange Innovation Fund praised the effort: “What an incredible cohort this year! Congratulations to Emeka Ossai and our friends at CampusLabs Nigeria! We are thrilled to see the amazing work you are achieving.”

With a growing network of talented founders, CampusLabs is bridging the gap in access to entrepreneurial resources, fueling innovation and sustainable growth.