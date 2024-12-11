I know you can do it - Bode George asks Tinubu to sell fuel at N300/litre for festive period

Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to reduce the price of petrol to N300 per litre, to make things easy for Nigerians during the festive season.

George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, made this plea at an interactive session with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, is currently above N1,000 per litre.

According to the elder statesman, Nigerians are going through hardship, the President should give an order to reduce fuel prices, specifying a time frame the people will enjoy such a window of relief.

He said that the federal government as well as well-meaning individuals and businesses could bear the cost of such a price slash, to bring happiness to all Nigerians.

The PDP leader, who noted that December and January are special months, said that such a gesture could start from the middle of December and run through January.

“I have been thinking, as a Nigerian, what can we do because the anger and the hunger are almost equal on the streets of Nigeria.

“What am I suggesting is that Mr President should sit down with his managers and give an order that from the middle of December to the end of January, the cost of petrol will be N300 per litre.

“The government can absorb the losses in the interest of the suffering people.

“If they (government) want others to contribute, let us know how much that is going to cost and ask people to donate, to bear the cost.

“We will be sending a lot of messages of happiness across the tribes and homes.

“Everybody in Nigeria will be happy because it will positively impact this period of the year. It is a challenge and he (Tinubu) can do it.

“We need this in this December and January to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians, ” George, a PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) life member, said.

Advising the President to take further measures to bring relief to the people, he said that the gesture would crash prices of essential commodities and services for the benefit of all.

He said that the government’s efforts should be concentrated on reducing the high inflation rate, unemployment, poverty and youth restlessness in order to create a better future for Nigerians.

Speaking on the recent presidential election in Ghana, George noted that Nigeria’s electoral system needed reforms to guard against electoral fraud and manipulations.

According to him, the nation will continue to grope for development if the system fails to encourage the best candidates to emerge.

Stating that the election must reflect the wishes of the people and be devoid of religious and tribal sentiments, George said that the Ghana election should be a wake-up call for Nigeria.

“INEC performance must improve. The commission must make sure that the voice of the people is heard in elections.

“Electoral offenders should be made to face the music and sent to jail. We must be very firm about due process, credibility and transparency in elections,” he said.

Urging the President to revisit resolutions in the 2014 Constitutional Conference, George said that the current constitution was not federal in principle and practice.

“We should not deceive ourselves, the constitution is a problem. It is a military constitution, it is not democratic,” he said.

George called on the National Assembly to ensure the devolution of powers and electoral reforms that would do away with manual collation of election results and mandate electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

George disagreed with political watchers saying no vacancy in the presidency in 2027.

On the dwindling strength of the former ruling party, George, who noted that all organisations had their ups and downs, said that selfish interests and disregard for party rules remained PDP’s major challenge.

He said that the PDP could bounce back and win a presidential election if the leadership decided to elevate national interests above selfish interests and adhere to the party’s constitution.

“We will tell ourselves some serious old truth. We messed ourselves up,” he said.

Stating, however, that the PDP was not dead, George said that lack of justice, equity, fairness and the inability to adhere to the party’s zoning and rotational principle cost the party victory in 2023.