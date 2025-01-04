Governor Sule sacks SSG, Commissioners in cabinet dissolution

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammad Ubandona-Aliyu, and all commissioners in his cabinet.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Illiyasu-Idde, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs and Special Duties, Office of the SSG on Friday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the dissolution is with effect from Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

“By this development, all outgoing commissioners are to hand over the affairs of their ministries and all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

“The Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State is to handover to the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs and Special Services,” it read.