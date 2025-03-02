FG inaugurates N80bn Alau Dam reconstruction after devastating flood in Borno

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has officially commenced the reconstruction and upgrade of the ₦80 billion Alau Dam in Borno State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Alau Dam is a critical infrastructure serving as a water source, irrigation system, and flood control facility for the region.

Originally built between 1984 and 1986, the dam collapsed on September 10, 2024, due to severe flooding. The event displaced thousands and disrupted agriculture and the water supply.

Following the disaster, President Bola Tinubu approved an ₦80 billion intervention fund.

This decision was based on recommendations from a high-powered technical committee led by Prof. Joseph Utsev, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation. The Committee was tasked with assessing dam infrastructure nationwide.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday at Alau, Utsev emphasised that the reconstruction and upgrade of the dam would directly enhance water supply, flood control, and agricultural productivity in Borno state.

“This is not just another infrastructure project. This is a direct response to the devastating floods of 2024 and a demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno state”.

The minister explained that before its collapse, the Alau Dam played a pivotal role in providing irrigation for thousands of hectares of farmland and supplying potable water to Maiduguri and its environs.

He noted that decades of neglect, climate change impacts, and increased demand had weakened its capacity.

The minister further disclosed that the reconstruction would be executed in two phases over 24 months, ensuring both immediate relief and long-term resilience.

“Phase one, which will begin between March and Sept. 2025, will focus on urgent interventions to mitigate flood risks and restore the dam’s basic infrastructure.

“Phase two, which will commence in Oct. 2025 and run until 2027, will focus on comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade, including desilting, structural reinforcements, and expansion of irrigation channels to support sustainable agriculture and water supply”.

Utsev assured that the project would be executed transparently, with strict adherence to quality and safety standards.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum lauded the Federal Government’s swift intervention and described the reconstruction as a major step toward rebuilding lives, boosting the local economy, and ensuring long-term food security.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to not just rebuilding physical infrastructure but restoring the livelihoods and dignity of our people,” Zulum said.

The governor noted that the dam’s collapse had significantly harmed farmers, herders, and households in the state, making its reconstruction critical to food security, economic stability, and water availability.

While acknowledging that the project was divided into two phases, he appealed for both phases to be executed concurrently, particularly emphasising the need to urgently address the issue of silting in the water basin.

“I want to appeal to the honourable minister to consider executing both phases concurrently, especially to clear the silting and restore the full functionality of the dam,” Zulum stated.

He further commended President Tinubu’s administration for its post-flood relief interventions, including the deployment of 200 trucks of food grains, which he said helped to stabilise affected communities.

Zulum announced the approval for the construction of a primary school and hospital in the Alau community.

“I have approved the construction of a primary school and hospital for the Alau community to ensure the holistic development of the area,” Zulum stated.

The governor urged residents of Alau and neighbouring communities to cooperate with contractors and support the project's smooth execution.

Also speaking, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, emphasised the importance of expanding irrigation facilities alongside the dam reconstruction to enhance dry-season farming and boost food production.

He called on the Ministry of Water Resources to incorporate irrigation infrastructure into the project, adding that his ministry was ready to partner with the Borno government to support farmers in utilising the fertile land surrounding Alau Dam.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is prepared to collaborate in maximising the agricultural potential of this project,” Kyari said.

The groundbreaking ceremony drew top dignitaries, including Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who Sen. Ken Emeka and Sen. Sada Soli, the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Water and Sanitation, represented.