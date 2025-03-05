FCCPC sues MultiChoice over subscription price hike, regulatory obstruction

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has instituted a legal action against MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd. and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives.

This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said the company was also charged for obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The commission, however, said it had directed MultiChoice Nigeria on February 27 to maintain its pricing structure for DStv and GOtv pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

According to the commission, in spite of the directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, in clear defiance of the commission’s directive.

”Following this disregard for regulatory oversight, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and John Ugbe at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division.

”The charge is on three counts of offences under the FCCPA 2018, specifically for willfully obstructing the Commission’s inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding the ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the hike (Section 110).

”The company was also charged for attempting to mislead the Commission by proceeding with the increase without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)),” it said.

The FCCPC described MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny consumers the protection afforded under the law.

The FCCPC added that MultiChoice had not only flouted regulatory processes but demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermined consumer rights and fair competition.

”In addition to these legal actions, the FCCPC is reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties, and regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance and accountability,” said the statement.