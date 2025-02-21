EFCC returns recovered over $132k, Bitcoin to foreign fraud victims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned $132,362.43 and N78,566,324.81 to victims of fraud from America, Spain, and Switzerland.

Ola Olukoyede, EFCC Chairman, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, explaining that the funds were recovered from local fraudsters.

He stated that handing over the funds to foreign victims was part of the EFCC’s commitment to ensuring justice and restitution for fraud victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of these countries were also given other assets, including vehicles and real estate documents.

Olukoyede emphasised that the event demonstrated the commission’s commitment to ring assets and ensuring their return doesn’t just recover; "we restitute the victims. We are here today to provide restitution to those who suffered from economic and financial crimes,” he said.

He added that once proceeds of crime are recovered, the most responsible action is to return them to the victims.

At the event, Spain’s Acting Ambassador to Nigeria, Maria Velasco, received $1,300 and confirmation of an N30 million transfer to the Spanish Embassy for a victim, Maria San Jose.

Florent Geel, Senior Political Officer at the Swiss Embassy, received $100,011.43 on behalf of a victim, Chantai Helene Lavancy, formerly known as Chantai Helene Maeder.

Charles Smith, Legal Attaché at the FBI's U.S. Embassy, received $7,344, N7,963,483.35, and Bitcoin valued at $4,470 for Maria Jesus Brockell, a victim.

The Legal Attaché praised the EFCC for its dedication to recovering and returning assets to fraud victims.

Smith highlighted the importance of the commission’s efforts in bringing closure to those affected by fraud.

Maria Velasco expressed gratitude, stating, “This is a sign of collaboration between Nigeria and Spain, and we are very grateful for this partnership.”

On behalf of Switzerland, Geel also thanked the Nigerian government and EFCC for the recovery and restitution.

Umar Ahmed, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended Olukoyede for his efforts in the anti-corruption fight.

“This is an unprecedented development, and you cannot believe the impact this will have on the ministry’s mandate,” he said.