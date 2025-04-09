Doctor vows never to leave Nigeria amid japa trend - here's why

Despite the worsening state of Nigeria’s healthcare system, Dr. Anumiri Chidozie Pascal, a medical doctor, has declared his commitment to remain in the country and drive change from within.

Speaking on a live programme on Max FM, Abuja, Dr. Pascal decried the rate at which medical professionals are leaving Nigeria, revealing that over 50 doctors leave weekly in search of better opportunities abroad.

“I’ve seen hospitals where they now make use of nurses to sit in for doctors, that’s how bad it is,” he said. “Patients have to wait for hours before seeing a doctor, and sometimes even visit multiple facilities to access quality care.”

According to him, the country’s emergency response system is in critical condition, noting that emergency services taking over 30 minutes to arrive are no longer worthy of the name.

“Honestly, the healthcare system needs help. The Nigerian healthcare system is crying for help,” he said.

Dr Pascal also shared a personal loss due to the system's inefficiencies, which he says fuels his resolve to remain in Nigeria and be part of the solution rather than flee.

To that end, he founded Pandacare, a telemedicine and emergency health services app modeled as the “Bolt for healthcare.”

The platform allows users to request ambulance services or medical attention through their phones.

“When you think about Pandacare, think about how you book a ride. Just as easy as that, you can access healthcare services. That’s what Pandacare is all about,” he explained.

He emphasised affordability as a key feature, with subscription plans in development to ensure clients can access services when needed.

On staffing, Dr. Pascal said, “We have a vetting team to go through their certificates and valid licenses. Not just anyone will be on our platform.”