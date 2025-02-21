Customer drags bank to court over alleged fraudulent deductions

Chinedu Nwoke, a customer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has sued the bank before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa over an unauthorised debit on his account, allegedly for a loan he did not take.

Nwoke is seeking redress for a purported N700,000 COVID-19 loan from NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, which he claimed was fraudulently obtained using his Bank Verification Number (BVN) without his knowledge.

In his plea before the court, Nwoke lamented that the alleged fraud, reportedly facilitated by the commercial bank, had blocked his bank accounts and BVN from the banking system, preventing him from accessing banking services.

When the case was mentioned on Friday, Chinedu Iheanacho, counsel for the plaintiff, requested an adjournment so the court could begin hearing the matter.

The court was presided over by Justice Ayo Emmanuel, who adjourned the case until March 31.