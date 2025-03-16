Criminals, drug addicts, kidnappers are being made traditional rulers - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised the decline of traditional institutions in Nigeria, saying it has contributed to the country’s ongoing challenges.

In his new book, Nigeria: Past and Future, unveiled last week, Obasanjo lamented that many traditional rulers have abandoned their role as custodians of customs and societal values.

He also expressed concern over the increasing number of kings, arguing that many unworthy and questionable individuals are now being installed as traditional rulers.

He said, “Today, there are criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits and kidnappers as so-called traditional rulers.

“This is a great pity, and it has greatly contributed to the problems of Nigeria by traditional rulers. How do we account for a traditional ruler snatching a ballot box at an election polling station and running away with it?”

He stated that Nigeria must replace the uninspiring and ignoble characters who now boastfully sit on traditional stools with men of integrity, honour and dignity who occupied the position in days of yore.

“The class of traditional rulers with their distinction, honour and dignity, as we knew them in the colonial days and early post-independence days, has been diluted and polluted.

“That dignity, aura and respect should be brought back, and traditional rulers should be an asset to Nigeria’s development and greatness, not a liability.