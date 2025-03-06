Convergence of Lent, Ramadan testament to Nigeria's unity in diversity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says this year’s convergence of religious observances of Lent and Ramadan is a testament to Nigeria's unity in diversity.

The position is contained in a statement personally signed by the President on Thursday to extend his heartfelt wishes to all Christian faithful on the commencement of the 2025 Lenten season.

“This year’s Lent, a time of devotion and reflection for Christians, coincided with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasised devotion, sacrifice and acts of kindness.

“This period of reflection coincides with encouraging progress in our nation. We ended 2024 positively, as our economy showed strong growth in the last quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

“Food prices are declining, the exchange rate is stabilising, fuel prices are dropping, and our internal security is strengthening.

“Our security and law enforcement agencies are making commendable strides. This progress fills us with steadfast hope and optimism for the future,” said the President.

Tinubu extended heartfelt wishes to all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide who partake in the sacred time.

Specifically, he urged the Christian faithful to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around them.

The President prayed that as Christians journeyed through the Lenten season with penitence and steadfast devotion to God Almighty, may His kindness bring healing to the sick, prosperity and peace to the nation.