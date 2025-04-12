Chocolate City awards N1 million 'Built By Her' grant to Thrivemamacare

Chocolate City Music today announced that Izere Imosemi Yeye-Agba, founder of ThrivemamaCare, has been named the recipient of its 2025 Built By Her Grant .

At the ceremony, which took place recently at Chocolate City headquarters in Lagos, Yeye-Agba was presented with N1 million to develop her innovative childcare platform further.

ThrivemamaCare emerged as the standout winner from a competitive field of over 200 applications submitted by female entrepreneurs across Nigeria. The platform provides a vital service by connecting mothers with thoroughly vetted, professionally trained nannies and domestic care providers, addressing a significant challenge for working parents.

"We are incredibly proud to support Izere's vision through our Built By Her initiative. ThrivemamaCare solves a critical need for working mothers and creates meaningful employment opportunities for caregivers. This dual impact made her application particularly compelling," said Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu, Legal and Business Head at Chocolate City.

During her visit to Chocolate City headquarters, Imosemi received a comprehensive tour of the facility and engaged in detailed discussions with the company’s leadership. She shared her journey to founding ThrivemamaCare and outlined ambitious plans to scale the platform across more Nigerian cities.

Explaining the impact of the grant, Yeye-Agba said, "This grant will help us improve our vetting processes and expand our training programs for caregivers. Our goal is to make quality childcare accessible to more families while empowering women on both sides of our platform."

The Built By Her Grant initiative, launched in January 2025, was created to identify and support female entrepreneurs demonstrating exceptional vision in music, media, fashion, tech, and adjacent industries. The program, which will continue to expand, reflects Chocolate City Music's commitment to fostering diversity and women's leadership in the creative economy.

Applications were evaluated based on innovation, scalability, social impact, and the founder's demonstrated leadership. The selection committee, composed of industry leaders and Chocolate City executives, conducted a rigorous review process before unanimously selecting ThrivemamaCare.

