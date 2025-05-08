BREAKING: Catholic Church elects new Pope as white smoke rises in Vatican

White smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on Thursday, May 8, 2025, indicating that cardinals locked inside had elected a new Pope to succeed the late Pope Francis.

This development ended an anxious wait for over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, who had been expecting the election of a new leader.

White smoke billowed from the chimney, and bells began to ring, drawing cheers and applause from thousands of pilgrims and curious onlookers in St Peter’s Square.

All attention will now shift to the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to see who has been elected to succeed Francis, an Argentine reformer who died last month after 12 years as leader of the worldwide Church.

As per tradition, the new pontiff will be introduced in Latin with his chosen papal name and address the world for the first time.

This moment arrived after some 133 “Princes of the Church” from five continents, representing the largest conclave ever, began voting on Wednesday , May 7, 2025.

The delegates, who had sworn to secrecy on pain of excommunication, could only communicate their progress to the outside world by sending smoke through the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

Black smoke had appeared on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday lunchtime, emitting disappointed sighs from the tens of thousands watching.

But the big moment arrived on Thursday afternoon (1600 GMT) when the smoke emitted was white, confirming that the Church has picked a new spiritual leader.

The new pope will undergo a series of traditional rites, starting with entering the Room of Tears, where freshly elected popes give free rein to their emotions, to put on a papal cassock for the first time.

After that, he will return to the Sistine Chapel so the cardinals can pledge their obedience. He will appear on the balcony along with a senior cardinal, who will announce to the waiting crowds, “Habemus Papem” (“We have a pope”).