Investment banker & politician - Meet Shuaibu Audu, Nigeria's Minister of Steel

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu is a Kogi-born politician and former private sector operator. His strong desire for public service and contribution to national growth has led him to his current position as the Minister of Steel Development under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Early Life and Education

Audu was born into a political family in Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria. His late father, Prince Abubakar Audu, was a career banker and politician who served as the first civilian governor of Kogi between 1999 and 2003.

His later grandfather, Pa Audu Oyidi, was the Orego Atta of Igala Land and the paramount ruler of Ogbonicha-Alloma in Ofu Local Government Area, which means he has royal blood flowing through his veins, as suggested by the Prince appellation in his nomenclature.

After his primary and secondary education, Audu enrolled at the University of Leicester, in the United Kingdom, where he bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics in 2001.

He also holds a Master's Degree (M.Sc.) in International Securities, Investment, and Banking (ISIB) from Henley Business School, University of Reading, before proceeding to earn a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Oxford in 2013, where he was a member of St. Hugh's College.

Professional Journey

Audu boasts over 20 years of experience in Corporate and Investment Banking and Wealth Management within the Financial Services Sector.

His private sector career started at the Investment Banking and Trust Company Limited (IBTC) in the Global Markets and Treasury Department, where he spent two years in the Corporate & Investment Banking Division.

He continued his professional journey at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited as one of the pioneer promoters. In collaboration with his colleagues in the company's Banking Group, they set up the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), which is currently the largest of such in Nigeria.

They also pioneered the Investment Management Desk, for which Audu was later appointed an Executive Director in the Asset Management Subsidiary.

Between 2013 and 2023, the Kogi prince was the Chief Executive Officer of the Venture Capital Business at Stanbic IBTC Group. His work experience includes various banks, including the Bank of New York Mellon in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, and Credit Suisse Global Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Political involvement

After a successful stint in the private sector, Audu followed in his late father's footsteps when he entered the political fray in 2023.

He sought to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate but lost to Usman Ododo, who went on to win the main election.

Following his failed governorship bid, President Bola Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial appointment in August 2023, and the Senate confirmed his appointment after screening.

Tinubu subsequently deployed him to the Ministry of Steel Development, where he has held sway ever since.