Assailants behead father, daughter over land dispute in Delta

Two people have been brutally murdered by a suspected land grabber in Delta State over a land dispute.

The tragic incident happened in the Amai community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the oil-rich State.

The victims, a 70-year-old man, Aghanti, and his 50-year-old daughter, Mrs Atagoshi, were reportedly decapitated by their murderer.

They were said to have been lured by the suspects into the bush under the pretext of discussing and settling the land dispute only for the unsuspecting victims to be butchered by the suspect. Their headless bodies were discovered in the bush.

It is gathered that the woman, a secondary school teacher, had earlier purchased a piece of land in the community, which some individuals subsequently claimed.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed that the assailant invited the victims to the bush, where the heinous crime was committed.

He stated that the vigilantes in the area later nabbed one Emeka with two human head that were later discovered to be that of the beheaded victims. The suspect was subsequently lynched by a mob.

Edafe said, “The suspect called the woman, saying he wanted to discuss the land issue. He then took her and her father into the bush, killed them, and beheaded them.

“On the same day, vigilantes apprehended one Emeke with two human heads. He was mobbed and set ablaze by angry residents. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the human heads belonged to the father and daughter.

“Their headless bodies were found in the bush.”